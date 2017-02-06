The EntirelyDigital Difference

Check out our windows or linux hosting plans to find the right package for you! Whether you're looking for web hosting, Microsoft Exchange 2010 hosting, cloud backup, vps or dedicated servers we've got the right hosting product for you.



All of our hosting plans include 24/7/365 technical support, cPanel, the web hosting industry's leading control panel or linux hosting. WebsitePanel for windows and Exchange hosting.



We only use Dell PowerEdge servers configured with RAID hard disks, redundant power supplies, high power Xeon processors, and all of our dedicated and shared servers are housed in class A datacenters in Canada and the USA.